Spider-Man 3: Looks Like Andrew Garfield’s Stunt Double Has Been Spotted On The Set

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a number of highly anticipated blockbusters currently in production. Chief among them is Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will mark Tom Holland's whopping sixth appearance in the MCU. There are a ton of rumors and theories about what this threequel might contain, with the most popular being that previous Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have roles. And now it looks like Garfield's stunt double may be on the movie's set.
This news comes to us from social media, with Marvel fans closely monitoring the accounts of various contributors to the franchise. Spider-Man: No Way Home is filming, which is why the fandom was shocked when Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man stunt man William Spencer started posting on social media alongside Tom Holland's current double Greg Townley. Have these innocent social media posts accidentally confirmed that Garfield is indeed returning to Peter Parker? You can check out fans investigating said posts below.
The above tweet shows us the now-deleted Instagram posts from Andrew Garfield's stunt double William Spencer. Considering the fact that his fellow stunt man Greg Townley is currently working on Spider-Man: No Way Home, all points sign to Andrew Garfield suiting up as Spider-Man.
William Spencer's deleted posts aren't an official confirmation of Andrew Garfield's role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it certainly turned a few heads. This is especially true since the movie is filming under strict health guidelines, with the cast/crew undergoing constant COVID tests and isolating themselves into a pod. As such, it would presumably be difficult for the two stunt performers to see each other in a casual setting.
Marvel Studios is known for its tight security, so it should be interesting to see which of the theories about Spider-Man: No Way Home actually come to fruition on the big screen. If Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are indeed returning as Peter Parker, they're likely being kept cloaked and brought to secret locations in order to film. But there's also been reports of the actors in costume fittings, and Andrew Garfield's stunt man being on hand are sure to stoke the flames of this rumor.
Theories about Spider-Man: No way Home possibly opening the live-action multiverse began when it was revealed that Jamie Foxx was reprising his role from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as Electro. Eventually Spider-Man 2's Alfred Molina was also cast to reprise his role as Doc Ock, leading many to wonder about the two previous Peter Parkers. Cue those Andrew Garfield rumors.
For his part, Tom Holland shut down rumors of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But that might simply be the company line, with the Cherry actor hoping to shake his reputation as the king of Marvel spoilers. Regardless, Holland has been teasing the threequel's scale, as well as its epic action sequences.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently expected to arrive in theaters on December 17th.