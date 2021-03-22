Spider-Man 3: Looks Like Andrew Garfield’s Stunt Double Has Been Spotted On The Set

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a number of highly anticipated blockbusters currently in production. Chief among them is Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will mark Tom Holland's whopping sixth appearance in the MCU. There are a ton of rumors and theories about what this threequel might contain, with the most popular being that previous Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have roles. And now it looks like Garfield's stunt double may be on the movie's set.