Mortal Kombat Director Clarifies The Movie’s Timeline

Last year saw countless movies pushed back, but now a number of exciting projects have started being released in theaters and on streaming. Simon McQuoid's Mortal Kombat is less than a month away, and anticipation head been steadily building since the first brutal trailer arrived. But given the limited footage, there are some questions about the movie's timeline. Luckily, the the director himself recently clarified when the film is set.
There have been a ton of Mortal Kombat games throughout the years, so there are quite a few timelines in play. And when the movie's trailer showed some old school footage in addition to contemporary scenes, fans were wondering exactly how it was approaching time. Director Simon McQuoid commented on those concerns, saying:
There's a lot of different timelines and different iterations of characters and all sorts of stuff that comes out of the source material. So, we were conscious of that in the same way we were respectful of everything that comes out of the source material. But we don't really mess with time, per se. Aside from that opening, which is set in ancient Japan, it's present day. So, we don't mess with time at all. And we tried to keep that aspect of it reasonably simple, because there was enough going on as it was, a lot of plate spinning going on with this movie. So, just try to keep that aspect pretty simple.
Well, there you have it. While we'll be treated to a flashback in Mortal Kombat, the movie will be focused almost completely on present day. But perhaps a potential sequel could explore other timelines.
Simon McQuoid's comments to ComicBook is an exciting update on the Mortal Kombat movie. While the cast and crew have been keeping the movie's contents under wraps, fans are left to dissect the limited footage and try to glean what's to come in the video game adaptation. And while there was some question as to the official timeline, we've gotten clarity in that matter.
Mortal Kombat will hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously.
The upcoming Mortal Kombat movie will feature a ton of beloved characters, including franchise icons Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Smart money says that's where we'll get the scenes set in ancient Japan, before pivoting to the main story. As a reminder, you can check out the trailer below.
I. Can't. Wait. Simon McQuoid's take on Mortal Kombat feels like a fairly accurate adaptation of the video games. While the '90s movies are a bit more campy, the new version will lean into bloody violence and fatalities. And it's earning a hard R-rating in the process.
Those involved in the new Mortal Kombat movie are clearly big fans themselves, and they've already expressed interest in a sequel. But it's currently unclear exactly how Warner Bros. will judge the movie's success, and therefore it's bankability for a follow-up. Mortal Kombat will obviously be making less money at the box office than a typical blockbuster of its size, but the studio is also pushing hard for more HBO Max subscribers. Fans will have to wait and see exactly how it all goes down in just a few weeks.
Mortal Kombat will hit theaters and HBO Max on April 16th.