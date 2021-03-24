Anna Kendrick's Stowaway Trailer Launches Her Into Space With Daniel Dae Kim

Co-starring Toni Collette and Shamier Anderson, Stowaway puts a modern spin on an old sci-fi favorite: the stowaway dilemma. With only enough life support for three people, this promising scientific mission may result in the conscious death of one member of this party. That is, unless a daring plan to repair the vessel that’s on a one-way trip to Mars can be pulled off. And as you’ll see in the trailer above, this is one of the most harrowing Anna Kendrick roles we’ve seen in quite some time.