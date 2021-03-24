Anna Kendrick's Stowaway Trailer Launches Her Into Space With Daniel Dae Kim

Moral dilemmas can happen anywhere, even in space. And in the new Netflix movie Stowaway, Anna Kendrick and Daniel Dae Kim are among two of the people who are about to run into one of the greatest of them all. When three astronauts on a mission to Mars find a surprise fourth party aboard their vessel, a ticking clock is put into motion that could determine the course of each of their lives.
Co-starring Toni Collette and Shamier Anderson, Stowaway puts a modern spin on an old sci-fi favorite: the stowaway dilemma. With only enough life support for three people, this promising scientific mission may result in the conscious death of one member of this party. That is, unless a daring plan to repair the vessel that’s on a one-way trip to Mars can be pulled off. And as you’ll see in the trailer above, this is one of the most harrowing Anna Kendrick roles we’ve seen in quite some time.
Stowaways premieres on Netflix as of April 22nd.
