DC’s Black Adam Just Cast A James Bond Star As Final JSA Member Doctor Fate

In addition to finally bringing Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam to the forefront of the DC Extended Universe years after the actor signed onto the role, the Black Adam movie will also introduce moviegoers to the Justice Society of America, who’ve been part of the DC Comics landscape since 1940. The DCEU’s version of the team will consist of Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone and Doctor Fate, and with those first three roles having been cast months ago, it’s finally been revealed who will bring Fate to life: James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan.
As reported by THR, Pierce Brosnan will play the Kent Nelson version of Doctor Fate in Black Adam, with Nelson being the first to don the mystical Helmet of Fate in the comics when he debuted in 1940’s More Fun Comics #55. This marks Brosnan’s first time performing within the superhero movie genre, although he’s certainly no strange to action, most notably from his tenure as James Bond across GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day.
Pierce Brosnan’s more recent credits include movies like The Foreigner, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Spinning Man and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, as well as starring in the AMC series The Son. Brosnan is the second James Bond actor to take part in a DC Comics project, as Timothy Dalton, his 007 predecessor, stars in the HBO Max series Doom Patrol as Dr. Niles Caulder. No specific details have been revealed about Brosnan’s version of Doctor Fate have been revealed yet; in the comics, Kent Nelson is the son of an archaeologist and is taught sorcery by Nabu the Wise, who crafted the Helmet of Fate.
As already noted, with the addition of Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Black Adam’s Justice Society lineup is finally filled out. The Invisible Man’s Aldis Hodge is playing Hawkman, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo will portray Atom Smasher and Trinkets’ Quintessa Swindell has been brought aboard as Cyclone. It remains to be seen how this incarnation of the Justice Society will come into conflict with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, but with an Hourman movie also in development, clearly there are big plans in store for the JSA property in the cinematic realm.
Black Adam’s cast also includes Person of Interest’s Sarah Shahi and The Old Guard’s Marwan Kenzari in yet-to-be-revealed roles, though I suspect the former will play Adrianna Tomaz, a.k.a. Isis. Behind the cameras, Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously worked with Dwayne Johnson on Jungle Cruise, will direct Black Adam. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote most recent version of the screenplay, while Adam Sztykiel wrote the earlier draft.
Although principal photography is gearing up to start next month, Black Adam currently doesn’t have a release date, but once that’s announced, we’ll let you know. If you’re curious about what else the DCEU is throwing onto the big screen in the near future, browse through our upcoming DC movies guide.