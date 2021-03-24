DC’s Black Adam Just Cast A James Bond Star As Final JSA Member Doctor Fate

Pierce Brosnan’s more recent credits include movies like The Foreigner, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Spinning Man and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, as well as starring in the AMC series The Son. Brosnan is the second James Bond actor to take part in a DC Comics project, as Timothy Dalton, his 007 predecessor, stars in the HBO Max series Doom Patrol as Dr. Niles Caulder. No specific details have been revealed about Brosnan’s version of Doctor Fate have been revealed yet; in the comics, Kent Nelson is the son of an archaeologist and is taught sorcery by Nabu the Wise, who crafted the Helmet of Fate.