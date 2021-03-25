news

The Mortal Kombat Reboot Will Push Its R Rating ‘To The Limit,’ According To The Director

Ludi Lin and Max Huang as Lui Kang and Kung Lao in Mortal Kombat
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Mortal Kombat’s blood-squirting fatalities have always been the main event of the video game series. To fans' disappointment, the first Hollywood adaptation of the game in 1995 decided to go the tamer route with a PG-13 rating and a more campy tone for the Paul W.S. Anderson film. But, that doesn’t look to be a problem in the 2021 version. At all. Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat will apparently be going super aggressive with its violence.

The trailer for the Warner Bros release already made the message clear that there truly will be bloodshed. In case you’re looking for more evidence of the film’s impending onslaught, director Simon McQuoid just said this about Mortal Kombat:

We wanted to push the [blood, gore and fatalities] right to the limit. Obviously, there’s a point where the film becomes unreleasable if you push it too far, and that would be a very unwise return on investment for the studio. But from day one it’s been, ‘Okay, we’re doing this and we’re going to do it properly.'

Yes, Mortal Kombat went there and its director is really hyping it up as a movie that will live up to the kinds of fatalities gamers ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ in the popular series. According to Simon McQuoid’s recent words to SFX Magazine (per GamesRadar), he even took it a step further with the R-rating than you’d imagine. As he explains, there was a line that they couldn’t cross but they got mighty close to actually crossing it.

Mortal Kombat will hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The upcoming movie will feature a breadth of well-known characters from the Mortal Kombat video game franchise, including a number of original characters like Kano, Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sonya Blade and Sub-Zero. Also entering the mix of the tournament of champions will be Jax, Cole Young, Kung Lao, Mileena, Shang Tsung and Goro. Check out the violent trailer for Mortal Kombat below:

To paint a gory picture, Simon McQuoid has said that he saw “drums of blood sitting around” his set during the making of the movie, which took place in South Australia back in late 2019. A new Mortal Kombat adaptation has been in the works for almost 20 years now, with Aquaman and Conjuring producer James Wan finally helping to get it off the ground in 2015.

It’s great to hear the studio understood that there is no Mortal Kombat without its bloody fatalities and fans will be excited to see the updated vision of the video game movie on April 16.

Up Next

Is Mortal Kombat Already Teasing A Potential Sequel In The Trailer?
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Zack Snyder's Justice League: The Major Scenes That Were Changed Or Removed news 14m Zack Snyder's Justice League: The Major Scenes That Were Changed Or Removed Mike Reyes
Zack Snyder Has Really Cool Plans For Justice League Theatrical Screenings news 13h Zack Snyder Has Really Cool Plans For Justice League Theatrical Screenings Sean O'Connell
New Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer Shows Off That Highly Anticipated Third Titan news 14h New Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer Shows Off That Highly Anticipated Third Titan Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Nobody Mar 26, 2021 Nobody 4
F9 Jun 25, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sep 17, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
The Suicide Squad Aug 6, 2021 The Suicide Squad Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Johnny Depp Just Landed Another Blow In Court TBD Johnny Depp Just Landed Another Blow In Court Rating TBD
Come Back To Twitter, Chrissy Teigen, 90 Day Fiance's Mike And Natalie Are Really Done TBD Come Back To Twitter, Chrissy Teigen, 90 Day Fiance's Mike And Natalie Are Really Done Rating TBD
James Bond's George Lazenby Shared Sweet Message For Timothy Dalton, Which Of Course Sparked More Love For Their 007s TBD James Bond's George Lazenby Shared Sweet Message For Timothy Dalton, Which Of Course Sparked More Love For Their 007s Rating TBD
The Mighty Ducks TV Show: 7 Things From The Movies To Remember Before Game Changers TBD The Mighty Ducks TV Show: 7 Things From The Movies To Remember Before Game Changers Rating TBD
7 Great Oscar-Nominated Movies Available To Stream For Free On Plex Right Now TBD 7 Great Oscar-Nominated Movies Available To Stream For Free On Plex Right Now Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information