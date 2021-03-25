Scarlett Johansson Talks Thinking The Avengers Would Flop And The Moment She Changed Her Mind

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As we all know, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry. But there was a time when serialized storytelling was a major risk, especially when it came to Joss Whedon's groundbreaking blockbuster The Avengers. That type of ensemble superhero flick hadn't been done yet, and even stars like Scarlett Johansson weren't sure it was going to work. Although the Black Widow actress did explain when she changed her mind about the blockbuster.