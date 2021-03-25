Tom Hanks' Next Movie Just Got Pushed Back For The Third Time, But There's Good News

Will we see a more normal summer for movies in 2021? So far, things are at least looking up from last year. 2020’s summer box office called in sick (with the exception of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet arriving at the tail end). As we approach the busy blockbuster season, there are a number of major films holding summer dates, including Marvel’s Black Widow, Warner Bros’ In The Heights and Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II. But, there is still some final shuffling going on this week including Universal’s Tom Hanks-led film, BIOS.