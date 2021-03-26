news

Black Adam’s Noah Centineo Looks Massive Ahead Of Filming As Atom Smasher

Noah Centineo in To All The Boys 3

The excitement for the DCEU’s Black Adam continues to grow as more news comes out. While the film is poised to be another blockbuster for Dwayne Johnson, it could jumpstart the next phase of Netflix star Noah Centineo’s career. Seeing Johnson’s preparation for the superhero film clearly motivated Centineo. He’s been posting his progress on social media for months. But the latest post showed how massive the actor looks ahead of filming as Atom Smasher.

The DC film is shaping up to be a huge moment in Noah Centineo’s career post-To All the Boys success. Centineo appears ready to be Hollywood’s next big-budget film star (if the film is a success). To match, or at least approach, the level of Johnson’s physique, the To All the Boys star has been going hard to play the DC superhero. His trainer Kirk Myers posted a series of videos and photos of the heartthrob working out on Instagram. Check out Centineo’s intense workout below:

Kirk Myers’ Instagram post showed just how committed Noah Centineo is to meet the physical demands of playing Atom Smasher. While Centineo seemed quite fit beforehand, there’s an obvious difference between his physique in the To All the Boys series and prepping for Black Adam. Given Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam posts, Centineo wanted to match the Jumanji star (as much as he could) before the production started.

But honestly, Noah Centineo’s workout post has been months (if not years) in the making. Along with Black Adam, the Netflix star is set to play He-Man, which is just as physically demanding. Unlike the DC film, the actor will be headlining Masters of the Universe. After doing so many projects for Netflix, the actor seems ready to prove his worth as a box-office draw. And Centineo is showing his readiness to be Hollywood’s next big action star.

With the constant posting of his workouts on social media, Noah Centineo seems to enjoy the results of his progress. Due to the pushback of both films, the actor seems to have lost and gained the muscle a few times to fit his other projects. Having two physically demanding films lined up requires a certain physique. The actor has proven he willing to do the work. But after those films, only time will tell if the actor will maintain his new body or let it go.

Seeing how intense Noah Centineo’s workout regime is proved just how much he’s ready to level up in Hollywood. Hopefully, doing Black Adam and Masters of the Universe will help him to achieve that goal. Besides Centineo’s physique, there have been more exciting news related to the DC film. But DC fans will have to wait to see the To All the Boys star in action as Black Adam currently has no release date.

Up Next

Dwayne Johnson Reacts To Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Joining Black Adam
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

Following Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Would J.K. Simmons Return As Commissioner Gordon? news 3d Following Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Would J.K. Simmons Return As Commissioner Gordon? Mike Reyes
Black Adam Set Photo Makes Dwayne Johnson’s DC Debut Feel So Real news 3d Black Adam Set Photo Makes Dwayne Johnson’s DC Debut Feel So Real Adam Holmes
Zack Snyder's Justice League: Warner Bros. Gives Honest Response To Restore The SnyderVerse Talk news 4d Zack Snyder's Justice League: Warner Bros. Gives Honest Response To Restore The SnyderVerse Talk Eric Eisenberg

Trending Movies

Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
The Suicide Squad Aug 6, 2021 The Suicide Squad Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II May 28, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
How Survivor’s Notorious Jonny Fairplay Reacted After Grandma Larceny Court Case Was Resolved TBD How Survivor’s Notorious Jonny Fairplay Reacted After Grandma Larceny Court Case Was Resolved Rating TBD
Two More Enchanted Characters Have Been Confirmed For Disney+’s Sequel TBD Two More Enchanted Characters Have Been Confirmed For Disney+’s Sequel Rating TBD
The Ridiculous Britney Spears SNL Sketch Ideas That Bombed Hard For Zach Galifianakis TBD The Ridiculous Britney Spears SNL Sketch Ideas That Bombed Hard For Zach Galifianakis Rating TBD
Why Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Much Shorter Than Most Big Budget Blockbusters, According To The Director TBD Why Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Much Shorter Than Most Big Budget Blockbusters, According To The Director Rating TBD
Mortal Kombat Shares First Glimpse At Yet Another Fighter TBD Mortal Kombat Shares First Glimpse At Yet Another Fighter Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information