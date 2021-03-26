Black Adam’s Noah Centineo Looks Massive Ahead Of Filming As Atom Smasher

With the constant posting of his workouts on social media, Noah Centineo seems to enjoy the results of his progress. Due to the pushback of both films, the actor seems to have lost and gained the muscle a few times to fit his other projects. Having two physically demanding films lined up requires a certain physique. The actor has proven he willing to do the work. But after those films, only time will tell if the actor will maintain his new body or let it go.