Godzilla vs. Kong Ending: What Happened, Who Fell, And What It Means For The MonsterVerse’s Future

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Warning: spoilers for Godzilla vs. Kong are in play. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, and don’t want to know the details of the ending, you know what to do. (Find out how to watch Godzilla vs. Kong streaming.)
“One Must Fall.” It’s the phrase that’s been plastered all over every corner of Godzilla vs. Kong’s marketing machine, and even director Adam Wingard has sworn to it up and down. Sure enough, there is indeed a “definitive winner” to be spoken for in this MonsterVerse prize fight, and the Godzilla vs. Kong ending has some fun implications for the future of the franchise to boot.
Consider this your last call for spoilers, as we’re about to dig deep into the ending of Godzilla vs. Kong. This includes who fell in the battle to end all battles, how humanity continues to ask for the Titans to crush them, and why toy spoilers really do ruin the fun to a certain extent. It’s time to let them fight, folks; Godzilla vs. Kong ending recap ahoy!
What Happened At The End Of Godzilla vs. Kong?
After an entire movie of grudge matches, cheap shots, and very Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice style fighting, Godzilla and Kong team up to stop MechaGodzilla! Surprise, the shadowy corporation Apex Cybernetics has been up to no good, creating a MechaTitan that can be piloted by a human and the AI enhanced skull of King Ghidorah. Guess who takes over the mecha, though?
With the AI running Godzilla vs. Kong’s robotic villain, it’s now giving the orders, and attacking Godzilla in the heart of Hong Kong. But with an assist from Kong, the two titans dismantle the bucket of bolts that Godzilla’s been trying to prevent from existing throughout the entire film. Yet while both Godzilla and Kong get to take part in the saving of humanity, one of them did fall, as promised.
One Must Fall: The True Winner Of Godzilla vs. Kong
For all the teasing involving that “one must fall” business, a Titan actually was bested in Godzilla vs. Kong. And if you thought Godzilla wasn’t going to win the latest film with his name in the title, then you’re going to want to sit down.
Godzilla Triumphant
After some nasty Hong Kong action kicking off the huge final conflict in Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla downs Kong in the middle of the street. Grinding his claws into Kong’s chest, the two get real close and have a giant shouting match, before the king lizard leaves his supposed foe to die. With the son of Skull Island’s heart starting to slow, it looks like he might not be long for this earth.
Kong Gets The H.E.A.V.
What do you do when you have an experimental vessel that has enough power to keep Las Vegas going for a month? If you’re Godzilla vs. Kong character Dr. Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgard), you crank that puppy to discharge a mega-defibrillator charge right to Kong’s heart; which is exactly what he does. Setting the H.E.A.V. prototype to blow, Dr. Lind runs from the ensuing explosion, putting Kong back into the game in time to aid in the Godzilla vs. MechaGodzilla fight.
Clash Of The MonsterVerse
With Kong re-juiced, Godzilla vs. Kong’s gigantic, candy colored smackdown is laid upon MechaGodzilla. Taking down this deadly human-built menace once and for all, parts are ripped, oil shed, and nature defeats technology. Even if you didn’t want to pick a side, by the time Godzilla vs. Kong ends, it turns out you didn't need to. The ultimate fight on display wasn’t the one in the title, but really the fight of organic Titans versus mecha Tech. And what good is a fake God, when compared to two crafty kings?
What Godzilla vs. Kong’s Ending Means For The MonsterVerse’s Future
Two huge questions are left at the end of Godzilla vs. Kong. The first is how in the world humanity thought it could get away with pulling a stunt like MechaGodzilla; which is something the future MonsterVerse films may play around with. But, the second, and more easily answered, question is where Godzilla and Kong are left at the end of this epic adventure.
Godzilla’s Fate After Godzilla Vs. Kong
Godzilla, our precious, scaly boy, goes back to the seas at the end of Godzilla vs. Kong. Without any further beef with Kong, the king of the monsters heads out to the water, hopefully catching up with Mothra at some point. Though as Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) so keenly pointed out, there can’t be two Alphas in the same domain.
Kong’s Fate After Godzilla Vs. Kong
It’s pretty convenient that Godzilla vs. Kong finally showed the discovery of the Hollow Earth, and all of its prehistoric glory. Thanks to this new revelation, and how it seems to tie into the legacy of Kong’s family, our friend is no longer restricted to a dome on Skull Island. Godzilla can rule the world on the surface, with Kong now installed as the ruler of the Hollow Earth realm.
Now the world knows who would win a battle between Godzilla and Kong, as well as the circumstances that would cause the two to team up. So, what questions are left to answer in the world of the MonsterVerse? Well, how about whether or not Godzilla vs. Kong will be the biggest fight in the world of 2021 movies? Or maybe the ranking of this latest MonsterVerse entry in the history of King Kong movies?
You can find all of those answers if you search deeply enough in your own soul; though rewatching Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters, or on HBO Max, would certainly help. Want to get in on the MonsterVerse title match, but don’t feel like going to the theater? Check out the six-month prepaid subscription discount that could unlock your ticket to this titanic bundle of cinematic joy.