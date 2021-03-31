Godzilla vs. Kong Ending: What Happened, Who Fell, And What It Means For The MonsterVerse’s Future

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Warning: spoilers for Godzilla vs. Kong are in play. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, and don’t want to know the details of the ending, you know what to do. (Find out how to watch Godzilla vs. Kong streaming.)

“One Must Fall.” It’s the phrase that’s been plastered all over every corner of Godzilla vs. Kong’s marketing machine, and even director Adam Wingard has sworn to it up and down. Sure enough, there is indeed a “definitive winner” to be spoken for in this MonsterVerse prize fight, and the Godzilla vs. Kong ending has some fun implications for the future of the franchise to boot.