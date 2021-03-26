Another Transformers Movie Is In The Works, This Time With Some Marvel Talent

Because this particular Transformers movie is in the earliest stages of development, it will likely be a while until we learn anything about its story, let alone discover who will star in it. That said, its standalone nature should mean that even if you haven’t followed along with the main Transformers film series in a while, if at all, hopefully this entry will be accessible to all sorts of moviegoers. After all, there’s a first time for everyone delving into the mythology centered on the Autobots battling the Decepticons.