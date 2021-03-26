Another Transformers Movie Is In The Works, This Time With Some Marvel Talent

It’s been nearly two and a half years since the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee came out, and even longer since the property’s main film series was revisited. But Paramount Pictures has big plans in store for the Transformers franchise, ranging from direct follow-ups to spinoffs. Now another project has been added the Robots in Disguise pile, this one coming from someone who knows their way around the Marvel realm.
Marco Ramirez, who co-created Netflix’s The Defenders miniseries and wrote six episodes of Daredevil, has been tapped to write a new Transformers movie, with THR describing this as Paramount making a “blind script commitment.” Charm City Kings’ Angel Manuel Soto is set to direct this Transformers installment, and while no plot details were revealed, this feature is reportedly being “developed apart” from the main Transformers film series.
In addition to his Marvel work, Marco Ramirez’s other notable writing credits include Sons of Anarchy, Da Vinci’s Demons and the most recent version of The Twilight Zone. So this Transformers movie will be Ramirez’s first time penning a feature-length film. As for Angel Manuel Soto, this is the second blockbuster project he’s now attached to, as it was announced last month that he’ll direct the Blue Beetle movie for Warner Bros and DC Comics, which will star the Jaime Reyes version of the eponymous superhero.
Because this particular Transformers movie is in the earliest stages of development, it will likely be a while until we learn anything about its story, let alone discover who will star in it. That said, its standalone nature should mean that even if you haven’t followed along with the main Transformers film series in a while, if at all, hopefully this entry will be accessible to all sorts of moviegoers. After all, there’s a first time for everyone delving into the mythology centered on the Autobots battling the Decepticons.
As mentioned earlier, this Marco Ramirez and Angel Manuel Soto project is just one of several Transformers movies lined up. Within the primary portion of the cinematic franchise, Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. has been hired to helm what’s informally known as Transformers 7. This project is expected to be a follow-up to Bumblebee, although it won’t necessarily serve as a direct sequel. Although it wasn’t anywhere quite the commercial powerhouse that the prior Transformers movies were, Bumblebee is the most critically successful of the group.
Elsewhere, a live-action Beast Wars spinoff is being written by The Amazing Spider-Man’s James Vanderbilt, and there’s also an animated prequel movie in the works that take place entirely on Cybertron and will explore the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron. Although Paramount has slotted a Transformers movie for June 24, 2022, it still hasn’t been announced which project will fill that release date, though we can safely assume that it won’t be the Marco Ramirez and Angel Manuel Soto offering.
Keep your eyes locked on CinemaBlend for more updates on what the Transformers franchise intends to deliver to the masses. If you’re looking for a fix that’s more than meets the eye, you’re welcome to watch the first two chapters of the animated War for Cybertron trilogy on Netflix, with the final chapter arriving in July. Or you keep track of what’s hitting theaters this year with our upcoming 2021 movies schedule.