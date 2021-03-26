While We Wait For Mission: Impossible 7, Check Out These Amazing Cast Portraits

Obviously we don’t really have details on Mark Gatiss’s character, how he fits into the world of Mission: Impossible 7 or even what he’ll be named. But that photo shows that Gatiss will indeed mean business when it comes to whatever insidious plot needs to be foiled in the sixth sequel to 1996’s Mission Impossible. Our third and final cast portrait is a similarly mysterious, but strict looking figure; and she looks as if she’s in the same room as Mark Gatiss, as well as fellow co-stars Cary Elwes, Charles Parnell and Rob Delaney. Here’s Game of Thrones star Indira Varma, with her portrait in what could be the most serious room in Mission: Impossible history.