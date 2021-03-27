Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland Celebrates Last Training Session With A Shirtless Photo

For months now, Tom Holland and the cast and crew of Spider-Man: No Way Home have been hard at work on the highly anticipated threequel. One can imagine that getting through production in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has been quite a grind, but it would appear that the light at the end of the tunnel is becoming clearer. On that note, it looks like Holland has, at the very least, wrapped on his training sessions for the film, and he marked the occasion with a shirtless photo that reveals his ripped physique.
Tom Holland has proven to be incredibly committed to his training regimens for his films, as the actor seems to enjoy the physicality that comes with certain characters. So Holland is quite adept at keeping in tip-top shape, which is more than evident in the recent photo he shared on his Instagram stories. But aside from showing off his body, he also takes a moment to thank his trainer. Check out the photo below:
Needless to say, Tom Holland and Duffy Gaver haven’t been taking any days off when it comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given Gaver’s track record with stars. The trainer has previously worked with fellow Marvel alums like Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johannson as well as other A-list stars like Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum.
Tom Holland, as mentioned in the post, rarely shows off his body, but it’s cool to see that the work is going well. It’s also nice that he took some time to pay tribute to Duffy Gaver. Preparing for a massive production isn’t easy, not for the trainer or the trainee, and Holland definitely seems to understand that.
Before starting work on Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland was working alongside Mark Wahlberg on Uncharted, which also called for the young star to be physically fit. Thankfully, he had a fitness guru to look to in the form of his co-star. Holland even once posted about needing to bring his A-game whenever he worked out with Wahlberg.
Since it would appear that Tom Holland and Duffy Gaver have put in a lot of work, one has to wonder just how much stunt work Holland did for his third solo Spider-Man film. The actor is limited in what he can do, for safety reasons, but could he be getting even more physical for the new film? It’s always a possibility, especially given Holland’s skills.
Not much is known about Spider-Man: No Way Home’s plot, but the various reports seem to indicate that it’ll be a massive adventure for the web-slinger and his allies. And in the process, it’ll probably put Peter Parker through the wringer, both physically and mentally.
We’ll see Tom Holland put his training to use when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021.