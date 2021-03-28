Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Movie Just Announced Its Release Date With An Epic Video

In the last few months we've been seeing Jaume Collet-Serra's Black Adam slowly get closer and closer to reality. While the production was taken off of Warner Bros' release schedule back in October 2020, the project has been putting together an outstanding cast as it has worked its way towards the start of principal photography, having Dwayne Johnson and Noah Centineo joined by Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. We've heard a lot of exciting announcements, but today our pulses are raised extra high as we finally know when we are actually going to see the film, thanks to a new video posted by The Rock himself. Get ready for Black Adam on July 29, 2022!
While the caption for the Instagram video unfortunately doesn't specifically confirm it, it sure does look like Dwayne Johnson used his considerable powers to orchestrate a takeover of Times Square in New York to announce the arrival of his first ever comic book movie. We still have a nice long while to wait for the film, as July 29, 2022 is obviously still more than a year away, but it's always helpful to raise anticipation when fans have a specific date to look forward to.
What's especially notable about this news is what it means for the totality of the DC movies slate – specifically the fact that 2022 will be the first year ever to see four live-action films from the comic book company hit the big screen. Matt Reeves' The Batman will be the first to come out (March 4, 2022), and Black Adam will be second. A few months later fans will then be hit with the double dose of Andy Muschietti's The Flash (November 4, 2022) and James Wan's Aquaman 2 (December 16, 2022). And that's not even factoring in the DC League Of Superpets animated feature that is scheduled for May of next year.
As we learned just last week from another Dwayne Johnson social media post, Black Adam is coming to the end of its pre-production phase (which it has been in for a number of years now), and is nearly ready to actually start filming. Production is gearing up to start next month, or, as the star would put it, the hierarchy of the DC Universe is about to change.
It was back in August 2020 during the virtual DC Fandome event that we first started to learn details about Black Adam and its plot. The blockbuster will be part origin story and part modern day adventure, as the film will begin 5,000 years ago featuring both Dwayne Johnson's Teth Adam gaining his god-like abilities, and then being imprisoned after using them to devastating effect. Awoken in the modern world, he attempts to regain the power he once had – but standing in his way this time is the Justice Society of America, including the heroes Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). Johnson posted the Fandome primer video full of concept art earlier today to tease the announcement, and you can watch it below:
With filming on Black Adam set to start soon, hopefully we'll get even more information about the film – and to keep track of everything that is on the horizon for the comic book franchise, be sure to check out our Upcoming DC Movies guide.