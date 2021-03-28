Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Movie Just Announced Its Release Date With An Epic Video

What's especially notable about this news is what it means for the totality of the DC movies slate – specifically the fact that 2022 will be the first year ever to see four live-action films from the comic book company hit the big screen. Matt Reeves' The Batman will be the first to come out (March 4, 2022), and Black Adam will be second. A few months later fans will then be hit with the double dose of Andy Muschietti's The Flash (November 4, 2022) and James Wan's Aquaman 2 (December 16, 2022). And that's not even factoring in the DC League Of Superpets animated feature that is scheduled for May of next year.