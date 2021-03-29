news

Some Zack Snyder’s Justice League Fans Have Taken To Review Bombing Godzilla Vs Kong, Here's Why

The movie season is really starting to heat up, and this is definitely becoming more than evident with the international debut of Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong. So far, the film is turning in impressive numbers, particularly in China, and the film has also received mostly positive reviews ahead of its release. However, it would appear the film is currently being review bombed by some fans of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But why is this happening?

Certain Justice League fans are dropping negative reviews for Godzilla vs. Kong in an effort to convince Warner Bros. to authorize the restoration of Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe plans. This new campaign, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, has been picking up steam as of late, and Twitter users have now become aware of the review bombing Godzilla vs. Kong is currently experiencing:

While the reviews all consist of 1/10 star-reviews from IMDb users, the actual feedback applied to each review has varied. Some directly call for audiences to boycott Godzilla vs. Kong in an effort to convince Warner Bros. to restore Zack Snyder’s DC film saga. Others even include actual quotes from Snyder’s superhero films:

Despite the number of negative responses, the average IMDb review for Godzilla vs. Kong remains positive. As of this writing, 11,781 have chimed in to comment on the film, and the weighted average currently sits at 7.5/10. And 45% of those ratings are 10/10 scores. It’s also worth mentioning that Rotten Tomatoes, another website that allows for feedback from the public, has not yet opened up Godzilla vs. Kong for audience reviews.

Review bombing has unfortunately become a common thing with certain films over the past few years, as some viewers choose to do it for one reason or another. Rotten Tomatoes has experienced this very thing, and the aggregation site even sought to make changes in an attempt to combat trolls.

The #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag became more visible in the immediate lead-up to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and it now seems fans are now trying more than ever to get the DC films made. Just recently, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff got candid about the company’s plans for the DCEU. The exec appreciates the passion of the fans, but she stressed that the company is choosing to move in a different direction with its superhero-centric franchise.

It’s unfortunate to see that Godzilla vs. Kong has become the target of these reviews, especially when the film has yet to even see the light of day in the states. Still, it’s good that the latest MonsterVerse movie hasn’t been too heavily affected by the situation and, hopefully, things will remain that way.

Godzilla vs. Kong will open in theaters and stream on HBO Max this coming Wednesday, March 31.

