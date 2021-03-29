news

After Coming To Agreement Over Child Support With Ex, Halle Berry Shares Relaxed Swimsuit Pic

Halle Berry in movie still

Down time is something anyone can appreciate, but it’s most satisfying when it follows a busy period in someone’s life. Halle Berry has been experiencing this very thing, as the Oscar-winning actress has been in a child support case with ex Gabriel Aubry. But now, it would seem the two have reached an agreement on the matter and, following this, Berry seems to be taking it easy. And how is she choosing to do so you might ask? Well, she’s kicking back in a relaxed swimsuit photo, of course.

Halle Berry has never hesitated to grace our screens with a beautiful photo or two, and this new pic she posted to her Instagram account may be one of her best. You can check out the very chill looking image for yourself down below:

Needless to say, Halle Berry is making the most of her time on the beach and, as always, she’s definitely looking good while she’s doing it. One has to appreciate those moments, especially when going through something as tiring as a legal battle.

Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry recently agreed to a settlement in their child support case, which stipulates that, as of March 1, 2021, Berry’s payments will be split in half from $16,000 per month to $8,000. Per The Blast, Berry will also pay additional child support if her income happens to exceed $1.95 million in a given year. In addition, she must contribute $5,000 to the fees and costs for Aubry’s attorney.

The settlement will also require a few more financial obligations of Halle Berry, as she’ll also be required to pay $85,000 in “retroactive” support to Gabriel Aubry. The star has also agreed to pay for the school tuition and health insurance of their daughter, Nahla.

Halle Berry has never been one to mince words and, during the child support case, she didn’t hesitate to make her feelings about the situation known through an Instagram post. The caption garnered some negative reactions from some commentators, leading Berry to respond to a few.

Unfortunately, the child support case isn’t the only thing Halle Berry has had to deal with as of late. The actress was also drawn into a situation after former New York radio host Rob Lederman compared her skin color and that of other actresses to numbered settings on a toaster. With this, Berry took to social media to clap back at his “disgusting” comments.

So it doesn’t look like Halle Berry has been able to take much of a breather as of late, so it’s good to see that she’s finally getting a bit of downtime on that sandy beach. Let’s hope she gets plenty of rest before she gets back to work.

Jamie Foxx And Kerry Washington Can't Get Enough As Halle Berry Bares All In Sheer Red Carpet Dress At Home
