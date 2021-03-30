Channing Tatum Is Getting Back On The Horse (Literally) To Do Another Rom-Com

Romance fans have a lot to look forward to in the next couple of years, and it would seem that Channing Tatum has now jumped into the mix of upcoming romance projects with a brand new romantic comedy. The Step Up star pretty much started out in the rom-com genre, and unlike his Magic Mike co-star Matthew McConaughey who "doesn't do" these sorts of films anymore, he’ll be dipping his toes back into the genre in the upcoming film Lost City of D alongside Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe (who has an eclectic resume himself). It appears that Tatum is not only getting back on the rom-com horse, but is quite literally back in the saddle for the film.