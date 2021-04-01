Every Major Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumor (And How Likely They Are To Be True)

Status:

Possible, but not quite in the way that fans hope. There has been little to no credible evidence suggesting that Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The hints that fans online have used to prove this rumor include a DoorDash driver who claims he served “that guy” who played Spider-Man, and social media posts from Garfield’s former stuntman. If Sony really got the original Spider-Man actors back, I think they’d be screaming it from the rooftops. The reveal is too massive to keep hidden until opening day. What I imagine is that we may see a cameo of the actors hinting at a team up down the road, but I don’t think we’ll get full-on action scenes with Holland, Garfield and Maguire fighting side-by-side.