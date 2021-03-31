One Godzilla vs. Kong Plot Twist That Could Pave The Way For A Pacific Rim Crossover

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Warning: spoilers for Godzilla vs. Kong are going to be present in this discussion. So if you’re not exactly ready to discuss what’s happened, feel free to return once you’re all caught up.

The cities are alive with the sounds of the MonsterVerse! Godzilla vs. Kong is finally here for HBO Max subscribers and theatergoers to enjoy the madness, the mayhem and the majesty of director Adam Wingard’s climactic showdown. But there’s also some interesting threads that, if connected the right way, could finally bring the world of the Titans and the realm of Pacific Rim’s kaiju into an even greater showdown for the ages.