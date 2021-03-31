Mark Hamill Pointed Out Problem With Sebastian Stan's Take On Whether Or Not He Could Play Young Luke Skywalker

With the Star Wars universe expanding in all directions, and the fact that the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 actually gave us a look at a post-Return of the Jedi, pre-The Force Awakens Luke Skywalker, many have wondered if we might see more of Luke Skywalker in future films or series. Mark Hamill has said he's done with the role, but if there really was a plan to tell a bigger story with Luke, CGI likely wouldn't be the appropriate way to do it. Some new actor would need to be brought in, and many fans think the Winter Soldier himself, Sebastian Stan, would be an excellent stand-in for Mark Hamill.