Shazam’s Zachary Levi Is Back In The Gym For Fury Of The Gods And There’s Video

For many Shazam! fans, Zachary Levi was the perfect vessel to bring the DC superhero to the big screen. After Shazam! Fury of the Gods was postponed last year, fans have been waiting for news on the film, especially from Levi. The actor seems just as ready as fans for the sequel to start filming. Apparently, Levi is back in the gym for the Shazam! sequel, and there’s a video to prove it.
Getting back into training mode is a good sign that Fury of the Gods is edging closer to starting production. Zachary Levi has remained silent on his training. A Shazam! fan account posted a video on Twitter showing the actor working out in the gym with his trainer. The video showed Levi’s preparation for the sequel. Check out the Twitter video below:
As evident by his trainer’s video, Zachary Levi was focusing on his chest that day as he trains for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Levi is on top of his gym game as he prepares to get back in that red suit. The actor has always been committed to making sure he was ready for the role. His commitment to Shazam! will hopefully bode well for the sequel as fans eagerly anticipate its release. Looking at that video made me think about the days watching Levi play a tech nerd on NBC’s Chuck. Now, the same guy is hitting all the marks as one of DC’s most beloved superheroes.
Seeing Zachary Levi back in the gym is a positive sign, but also answers some questions about Levi’s physique in the original film. Even before Shazam! dropped, both critics and fans questioned whether the actor had gained that much muscle for the superhero film. While Levi initially brushed off the accusations, he later admitted that his suit had some “padding” built in. Looking back now, it was obvious Levi’s Shazam! suit look was a mix of training and a well-designed outfit. While that debate has subsided, the Shazam! star and Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg have kept fans in the loop about the delayed film.
With the film being pushed back for the third time in Oct. 2020, Zachary Levi has plenty of time to bulk up before Fury of the Gods starts filming. Like most actors, Levi is going through intense training to be in shape for that signature tight red suit. From the looks of the video, the actor has been putting in the work.
Zachary Levi’s results are remarkable given his previous worries over losing the role to Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson. Hopefully, people won’t question his physique or the suit, unlike last time. Fans will have to wait to see the results as Shazam! Fury of the Gods won’t be released until June 2, 2023.