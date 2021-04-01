Shazam’s Zachary Levi Is Back In The Gym For Fury Of The Gods And There’s Video

As evident by his trainer’s video, Zachary Levi was focusing on his chest that day as he trains for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Levi is on top of his gym game as he prepares to get back in that red suit. The actor has always been committed to making sure he was ready for the role. His commitment to Shazam! will hopefully bode well for the sequel as fans eagerly anticipate its release. Looking at that video made me think about the days watching Levi play a tech nerd on NBC’s Chuck. Now, the same guy is hitting all the marks as one of DC’s most beloved superheroes.