Jamie Lee Curtis’ Response To Netflix’s Knives Out Sequels Is A+

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Instagram post comes on the heels of some amazing news for fans of the murder mystery. It was recently announced that director and writer Rian Johnson inked a $450 million deal with Netflix for two Knives Out sequels. As Curtis pointed out, the Thrombeys will not be involved in the sequels. But that news shouldn’t be a surprise as Johnson had previously mentioned treating future Knives Out films as standalone films with different scenarios and characters. Unfortunately, not everyone was happy as the film’s Twitter account was left in the dark about the news. But that just falls in line with the twisty whodunit nature of the original film.