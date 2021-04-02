With HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Coming, Is The Green Lantern Corps Movie Still Happening?

All this isn’t to say that Green Lantern Corps is suddenly back to being a high-priority DC project, but thanks to THR’s update and the lack of Hal Jordan and John Stewart in the Green Lantern series, it does seem there are still plans to adapt the Green Lantern property for the big screen again. Who knows, maybe like how the Peacemaker show is spinning out of The Suicide Squad and the GCPD series takes place before The Batman, Green Lantern Corps and the Green Lantern series might end up being set in the same universe, allowing for all sorts of crossover opportunities. More importantly, with how much success Marvel has had with cosmic stories like the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and Thor: Ragnarok, the Green Lantern corner of the DC universe definitely deserves another shot to be explored in a theatrical setting.