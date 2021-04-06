Kevin Costner Shares Touching Post After Yellowstone Fans Get Re-Excited About One Of His Most Famous Movies Thanks To Netflix

It's not exactly hard to decipher why Kevin Costner has such a fondness for Dances With Wolves. Not only is it one of his most acclaimed movies, winning a grand total of seven Academy Awards in 1991, but it was also the actor's directorial debut. Because it is part of the exclusive club of Best Picture winners, it's a film that will always stand out as a part of cinema history, but what's only ever going to enhance its stature is being made widely and easily available, and now it is as part of the world's most popular streaming service.