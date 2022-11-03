How To Watch Yellowstone Streaming

Ever since Yellowstone launched on the Paramount Network in June 2018, it has been one of the most popular shows on all of television thanks to the amazing cast anchored by Kevin Costner, the superb writing of Taylor Sheridan, and the general aesthetic of the neo-western series. And although we can’t yet watch Yellowstone Season 5 streaming (the new season is scheduled to premiere later on in November) there’s nothing stopping any of us from going back and taking in the life and times of the Dutton family and all those game-changing moments that have gone down so far.

Those who want to go back and watch Yellowstone streaming are actually in a good position because the first four seasons of Taylor Sheridan’s epic modern-day western are available right now, and watching them all in a weekend-long marathon is a lot easier than you would think.

How To Stream Yellowstone Seasons 1 - 4

There are multiple ways to watch Yellowstone streaming right now, but the method that is going to give you the best results and least amount of headaches is Peacock. The first four seasons can all be streamed in their entirety with a Peacock Premium subscription , which means you can get all caught up before the show returns with little to no trouble at all.

Stream Yellowstone on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

How To Watch Yellowstone Season 5

There is a good chance we won’t be seeing Yellowstone Season 5 on Peacock for at least a few months, especially if the show follows a similar model to its fourth season. Those who missed the show while it aired weekly on Paramount Network had to wait until March 28, 2022 , to watch the latest season in its entirety on Peacock, which was a little less than three months after the explosive season finale.

But it isn’t all bad news, as there are still other ways to watch Yellowstone Season 5 when it begins to air on November 13th. First, you could get an internet-TV subscription like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV, as both platforms include Paramount Network. If you don’t want to take that route, you can purchase episodes individually on services like Amazon, iTunes, and a variety of others.

What’s The Deal With The Yellowstone Spinoffs?

Yellowstone isn’t the only Taylor Sheridan show you can watch streaming (or will be able to watch in the very near future), as a number of the Academy Award nominee’s other projects are all available to anyone with a Paramount+ subscription . So, if you want to watch shows like the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 or originals like Mayor of Kingstown and the soon-to-arrive Tulsa King, we’ve got you covered.

One of the best Paramount+ originals, 1883 focuses on the Dutton family, though it centers on John Dutton’s great-great-grandparents James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) as they begin a new journey to the American West following the Civil War. From the beginning of the story through its tragic Season 1 finale , 1883 helps flesh out the greater Yellowstone universe.

Stream 1883 on Paramount+. (opens in new tab)

Although not connected to his neo-western epic, Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown, which is set to return to Paramount+ in January 2023, does have some things in common with Yellowstone. Instead of focusing on the powerful Dutton family, this gritty drama series turns its attention to the McLusky family and its tight-grip on the Michigan city it calls home. Jeremy Renner, who previously worked with Sheridan on Wind River, leads the ensemble cast.

Stream Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+. (opens in new tab)

Sylvester Stallone will soon lead his first scripted TV series when Tulsa King debuts Sunday, November 13th on Paramount+. The show followed Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafioso sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma to expand his boss’ criminal enterprise upon being released from prison.

Stream Tulsa King on Paramount+ starting November 13th. (opens in new tab)