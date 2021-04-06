LeBron James Got Absolutely Roasted By Richard Jefferson Over Space Jam 2's Trailer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Nostalgia has proven itself a powerful force in the entertainment industry. As a result, no franchise is safe from reboot or sequel. The first trailer for Warner Bros.' Space Jam: A New Legacy recently arrived, starring LeBron James alongside a ton of familiar faces. The movie looks like a CGI spectacle and marks the first starring role for James, although he was recently knocked down a few pegs by friend and colleague Richard Jefferson. The ESPN analyst took the time to roast LeBron as the movie's trailer broke the internet.