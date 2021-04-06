James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Update Is Sure To Excite Marvel Fans

Just thinking about all the new aliens and worlds that we’ll see in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is enough to hype up its eventual release, but just for good measure, James Gunn threw in those final words to boost excitement levels, including his own. With Vol. 3 marking the conclusion to the story centered on the current Guardians lineup, it’s no surprise that Gunn and his team are looking to make this the biggest entry of this MCU film series yet. Alas, we’ll have to keep playing the waiting game to actually see any of this new material.