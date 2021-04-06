Hamilton's Anthony Ramos Reveals His Main Hope For The Disney+ Project

Anthony Ramos’ words about Hamilton to Remezcla fell right in line with his need to inspire others through his work. The representation and musicality of Hamilton showed not just young Latinos but young people, in general, that they can be whomever they want to be without limitations. He wanted to inspire young Latinos to chase their dream as seen in his music and acting careers. This sentiment played a role in his music as he leans into sociopolitical topics to inspire the future. As an artist, the In the Height star is very much about using his output to uplift his people to a better life. You can’t fault him for wanting to change the world through his music and acting work.

