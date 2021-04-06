Black Widow’s New Trailer Offered Some Good News About The Delayed Film

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow has proven to be just as elusive as Scarlett Johansson’s skilled and stealthy lead character, up to this point. But after constant delays to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film has scored a definite release date and dropped a new trailer to signify the move. The trailer is filled with fresh footage, but we’ve now learned that the trailer offers a bit of good news that could bode well for the long-awaited superhero movie.