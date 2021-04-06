Black Widow’s New Trailer Offered Some Good News About The Delayed Film

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Marvel Studios’ Black Widow has proven to be just as elusive as Scarlett Johansson’s skilled and stealthy lead character, up to this point. But after constant delays to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film has scored a definite release date and dropped a new trailer to signify the move. The trailer is filled with fresh footage, but we’ve now learned that the trailer offers a bit of good news that could bode well for the long-awaited superhero movie.
The most recent Black Widow trailer, which is the third Marvel has released for the movie, managed to snag 70 million views within its first 24 hours. According to THR, this means the trailer has now surpassed the second trailer, which brought in 57 million views in its first day. So based on this new spot, it appears the excitement for Natasha Romanoff’s latest outing is still high.
The trade also notes that the new Black Widow trailer also managed to surpass subsequent trailers for fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe films Black Panther (48 million) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (52 million). It also breezed past first looks at Disney+ productions WandaVision (53 million), Loki (36 million) and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (20.3 million).
As you can see, this latest Black Widow trailer isn’t the first subsequent Marvel Studios spot to score solid numbers. However, the accomplishment is still massively impressive given the various date changes and the fact that this is the third trailer. Marvel and Disney chose an effective time to drop the trailer (early during this past weekend), and they arguably benefited from showcasing plenty of new material without spoiling much of the movie. You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:
Black Widow’s trailer views and internet buzz are certainly impressive, but it remains to be seen how well the film will do at the box office, especially since it’ll have a simultaneous Disney+ (Premier Access) release. Despite the momentum it has, the film is still being released in a vastly changed theater landscape, which many analysts will no doubt factor in when making box office projections.
The 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow is set to dive deep into the origins of one of the Avengers’ most complex members. Audiences will see Natasha Romanoff meet up with old allies as she attempts to stop a conspiracy with ties to her past. You catch on Natasha’s previous adventures by streaming past MCU films on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.
The love for Natasha Romanoff is definitely strong, and it’s nice to see that fans connected with the latest trailer. It’ll be interesting to see how many check out Black Widow when it hits theaters and Disney+ on July 9.