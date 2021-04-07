Looks Like Dune's HBO Max Release Might Not Be Set In Stone

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Right before 2020 ended, Warner Bros caused quite a stir when it announced that it would adopt the same simultaneous release plan used on Wonder Woman 1984 for all its 2021 movies, i.e. they would open in both theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. There were many Hollywood parties displeased with this news, including Legendary Entertainment, which funded a large part of WB releases Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune. While a deal was eventually reached to allow Godzilla vs. Kong to play on HBO Max, evidently such an arrangement hasn’t been nailed down yet for Dune.