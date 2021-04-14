Upcoming Paul Rudd Movies And TV: What's Coming Up For The Ant-Man Star

Whether it's his effortless charm, his natural comedic timing, or his easy access to the fountain of youth, Paul Rudd is a Hollywood rarity. He ages like fine wine, and his boyish appeal only gets stronger with time. What's his secret? We'll never know, but that's what makes him special. For 30-plus years, the film-TV actor has remained an appealing on-screen presence, and his profile only continues to rise. The future holds no exceptions.
Whether it's starring in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, reprising his title role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, or reuniting with Will Ferrell for an upcoming Apple TV+ mini-series, Paul Rudd's hot streak only continues to burn bright, and he has a number of notable projects that you can look forward to in the months ahead. If you love the Marvel star, here are the Paul Rudd movies and shows that you should keep an eye on.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife - November 11, 2021 (Completed)
If we're gonna get another Ghostbusters, you could certainly do worse than casting Paul Rudd. The reflexively funny actor knows how to sell absurd, over-the-top concepts in fun and appealing ways, as made apparent by the Ant-Man movies, and that's without mentioning how he's one of the most well-liked actors in the business today. Therefore, it's no wonder that Rudd got the call to star in Sony's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, director Jason Reitman's reboot/legacyquel of his father's intensely beloved sci-fi comedy.
What was once a goofy '80s lark is now one of Sony's most iconographic properties and the studio seems desperate to get the Ghostbusters franchise bustling again. The 2016 movie was divisive (to put it lightly), so there's no telling how this one will be received. But Reitman has a great cast, including Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Bokeem Woodbine, along with a scattering of cameos from the original ensemble. Will Afterlife bring Ghostbusters back to life? We'll find the answer on November 11th.
What If…? - TBA 2021 (Post-Production)
Proposing what could happen if things turned out differently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+'s What If...? promises to be an intriguing animated addition to the expanding multi-franchise, one that allows its actors to play differing variations of these familiar superhero characters. It'll be one of the most curious MCU installments yet, and that's without mentioning its incredible roster of stars. It nearly matches Avengers: Endgame in volume.
Led by Jeffrey Wright as Uatu, i.e. The Watcher, What If ...? features guest appearances from Mark Ruffalo, Hayley Atwell, Natalie Portman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael B. Jordan, Karen Gillan, Josh Brolin, Jeff Goldblum, Frank Grillo, Michael Rooker, Dominic Cooper, Sean Gunn, the late Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, and Paul Rudd. Additionally, Iron Man, Captain America, Dr. Strange, Captain Marvel, and Howard the Duck are expected to show up, though it's unconfirmed if their respective actors will play their roles. Aiming for a mid-2021 premiere, What If ...? will be a thought-provoking series.
The Shrink Next Door - TBA 2021 (Post-Production)
This year, Paul Rudd is getting in touch with his feelings. More specifically, the A-list comedy actor is reuniting with Anchorman's Will Ferrell to star in Apple TV+'s limited series, The Shrink Next Door, based on the podcast of the same name by Joe Nocera. The mini-series will follow Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Ferrell), an insecure man without direction in life who seeks guidance from Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Rudd), a seemingly kind-hearted psychiatrist who duplicitously starts to take over Marty's life.
Directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) and written by Georgia Pritchett (Succession), The Shrink Next Door isn't the first television project from Paul Rudd. Just a couple years ago, the actor played dual roles in Netflix's Living With Yourself. As a charismatic huckster who takes advantage of people's vulnerabilities, it's easy to see how Rudd could twist his affable charm to this show's advantage, and it'll be intriguing to see how this dark comedy series will unfold from there. Currently in post-production, The Shrink Next Door is expected to stream on the service sometime later this year.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania - TBA 2022 (Filming)
The big screen is gonna get smaller. Soon enough, we'll see the return of Ant-Man, the third installment in the MCU trilogy centered around Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), an ex-convict hired by Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) to plot a heist with worldwide ramifications. Using a super-suit with incredible shrinking powers, Lang turns miniature to fight his opponents and sneak his way into dangerous positions. Joined by Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), i.e. The Wasp, in 2018's sequel, this trilogy-capper introduces Quantumania into the mix for our size-changing crime-fighters (and crime-causers).
Along with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer reprising their roles from the last two movies, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see Kathryn Newton playing Cassie Lang, replacing Emma Fuhrmann, and Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors on-board to play Kang the Conqueror. Directed by Peyton Reed once more, there are big expectations for this insect-based blockbuster. What's in store for them post-Endgame remains to be seen, but we won't have to wait long. Now shooting, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released sometime in 2022.
Producing: Party Down Revival - TBA (Announced)
A working-class mature comedy filled with vibrant characters, sharp satire, and keen perspectives into the acting and culinary world, Party Down didn't find a wide audience when it aired in 2009 through 2010, but it has since gained a cult following. Starring Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Lizzy Caplan, Jennifer Coolidge, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally, Party Down had a top-notch cast, but it also featured a starry ensemble behind-the-scenes as well, notably with Rob Thomas and Paul Rudd creating the series alongside Dan Etheridge and John Enbom. Even though the catering comedy never made it past its second season, the party hasn't died down. Viewers only continue to discover this short-lived comedy series, and Starz is finally taking notice.
A decade-plus after its final episode aired, the show's creators have reunited for a revival of Party Down, as Deadline reported earlier this year. Details remain limited otherwise, but Paul Rudd will have an active hand in this show's second life. Whether the sitcom's original main characters are expected to return still remains to be seen.