Upcoming Paul Rudd Movies And TV: What's Coming Up For The Ant-Man Star

Whether it's his effortless charm, his natural comedic timing, or his easy access to the fountain of youth, Paul Rudd is a Hollywood rarity. He ages like fine wine, and his boyish appeal only gets stronger with time. What's his secret? We'll never know, but that's what makes him special. For 30-plus years, the film-TV actor has remained an appealing on-screen presence, and his profile only continues to rise. The future holds no exceptions.

Whether it's starring in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, reprising his title role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, or reuniting with Will Ferrell for an upcoming Apple TV+ mini-series, Paul Rudd's hot streak only continues to burn bright, and he has a number of notable projects that you can look forward to in the months ahead. If you love the Marvel star, here are the Paul Rudd movies and shows that you should keep an eye on.