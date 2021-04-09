news

Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick And More Have Been Delayed In Paramount Shakeup

Movie theaters may be starting to open back up as people are getting vaccinated, but don’t think that means we’re done playing the film delay game. We’re still a ways off from the pandemic subsiding and life returning to normal, and as such, certain movies are still being pushed back. Case in point, Paramount Pictures has announced that movies like Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick will, as we’ve gotten used to, be arriving later than expected.

Until today, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7, both movies with Tom Cruise front and center, were slated to come out on July 2 and November 19, respectively. Now the plan is for the Top Gun sequel to take Mission: Impossible 7’s November release date, while the next entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise will move to May 27, 2022. Subsequently, Mission: Impossible 8, which is shooting back-to-back with its predecessor, will come out on July 3, 2023 now rather than November 4, 2022.

Paramount also announced that Jackass 4, which was supposed to arrive on September 3, will now be released on October 22, and the Dungeons & Dragons reboot will come out on March 3, 2023 rather than May 27, 2022. But the studio didn’t just announce delays today. Snake Eyes, the G.I. Joe spinoff, is actually coming out earlier, moving from October 22 to July 23. The studio also scheduled its untitled Bee Gees movie for Mission: Impossible 8’s old November 4, 2022 release date; a new Star Trek movie for June 9, 2023; The Shrinking of Treehorn for November 10, 2023 and an untitled Ryan Reynolds/John Krasinski movie for November 17, 2023.

So once again, everyone needs to break out their moviegoing calendars and adjust accordingly if you plan on seeing any of the aforementioned movies. Even though things may be looking a little brighter on the pandemic front and a lot of folks now have the option to see a movie on the big screen should they choose, Paramount is playing things safe by pushing back some of its most high-profile releases. It’s also worth a reminder that a number of other Paramount movies are still on track to arrive this year, including A Quiet Place: Part II on May 28 and Infinite on September 24.

As far as notable delays from other studios go, Disney recently announced a slew of new release dates, including Black Widow now coming out on July 9, although it will both play in theaters and be available on Disney+ Premiere Access for an added fee. Over at Sony, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City have shifted to September 24 and November 24, respectively. And on the Warner Bros front, Mortal Kombat is now arriving on April 23, while Black Adam has been re-slated for July 29, 2022.

You can keep track of what else is set to come out this year with our upcoming 2021 movies schedule. As always, CinemaBlend will keep you apprised of any major delays in the cinematic realm as soon as they’re announced.

A Quiet Place 2 And Mission: Impossible 7 Will Be Going To Streaming A Lot Sooner Than Expected
