Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick And More Have Been Delayed In Paramount Shakeup

So once again, everyone needs to break out their moviegoing calendars and adjust accordingly if you plan on seeing any of the aforementioned movies. Even though things may be looking a little brighter on the pandemic front and a lot of folks now have the option to see a movie on the big screen should they choose, Paramount is playing things safe by pushing back some of its most high-profile releases. It’s also worth a reminder that a number of other Paramount movies are still on track to arrive this year, including A Quiet Place: Part II on May 28 and Infinite on September 24.