The 6 Best Batman Moments In Zack Snyder's Justice League

WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers from throughout Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Make sure you are prepared before reading on.

While polarizing to some, Ben Affleck might be my favorite live-action Batman, especially for his Frank Miller-style costume and larger-than-life physicality in the DC movies. Yet, it was not until I saw his portrayal of Batman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League that I became more appreciative of this interpretation in terms of character and more curious to see him in other upcoming superhero movies.

Thus, I am thankful he is reportedly reuniting with Ezra Miller in his Flash movie (and with Michael Keaton supposedly returning as his Batman, too). However, if HBO Max’s Snyder Cut did turn out to be Ben Affleck’s swan song in the cape and cowl, it would have been a good way to go out as far as I am concerned. I have six bold, batty, and badass moments from Zack Snyder’s Justice League in mind to explain why, starting with, perhaps, his most defining line of dialogue.