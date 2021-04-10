Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Black Adam's First Day Of Production With Sweet Post

Believe it or not, Dwayne Johnson was originally cast as DC’s Black Adam over thirteen years ago now, going on fourteen this fall. While The Rock has clearly been filling his time over the years with other projects such as Moana, Jumanji, Fast and Furious or Rampage, the actor has been waiting a long time to suit up as the comic book antihero. And now the time has finally come. Johnson has officially started filming the upcoming Black Adam movie.
The Rock has been sharing his workout journey leading up to the DCEU role for some time now, recently revealing his insanely ripped legs just a few days ago. Friday night, Dwayne Johnson shared this photo on Instagram to celebrate his first day on set with a sweet message:
Sounds like he's pumped to finally play the role! Dwayne Johnson is in Atlanta, Georgia with his talented cast to bring the origin story to life. The 48-year-old described kicking off filming as exciting, “humbling” and an “honor." The Rock also highlighted Black Adam’s director, Jaume Collet-Serra, who he previously worked with on Jungle Cruise along with the movie’s director of photography, Lawrence Sher, who received an Oscar nomination for his cinematography on Joker in 2019.
Aside from this impressive behind-the-scenes talent, Dwayne Johnson will also be joined by an all-star Justice Society of America, which will include Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. Black Adam will mark the cinematic debut of the famed DC superhero team and expand the DCEU universe further following other ensemble films like Justice League and Suicide Squad.
The movie is a bit behind schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Dwayne Johnson’s other commitments. Black Adam was initially going to hit theaters this December but, as the former WWE wrestler and actor saw some production delays on his Netflix film Red Notice along with other factors, the movie has been delayed to summer 2022.
The good news is that Black Adam has only had more time to get ready for this day and more preparation can only inspire a more realized vision. Dwayne Johnson recently shared a peek into his personal copy of the script, sharing the first page of the booklet and telling fans that he was still making some slight modifications to the script a few weeks out. Although the wait has been longer than expected, we’re even more excited now for an even more fully-realized film!
Black Adam’s current date is in direct competition with Indiana Jones 5, which will see Harrison Ford back in his famed role. The Lucasfilm movie is heading into production soon as both films get ready for theaters on July 29, 2022. While we wait for Dwayne Johnson’s DCEU debut, check out the full lineup of upcoming DC movies here on CinemaBlend.