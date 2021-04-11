New Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photos Give Sweet Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Marvel Film

Thor: Love and Thunder seems to be moving right along since beginning production in Australia back in January. The past few months have seen set photos reveal a number of different elements, ranging from the Guardians of the Galaxy to Melissa McCarthy (who was in somewhat familiar attire). However, all of these were the result of leaked set photos, as the cast and crew have been relatively careful not to post anything from the set themselves. But now, Love and Thunder co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has shared a few photos that give a sweet behind-the-scenes look at the Marvel film.
These days, many stars seem to be flocking to Australia, and you can’t blame them, given that the area is beautiful and the COVID pandemic is mostly contained there. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and her Thor: Love and Thunder colleagues appear to be taking advantage of the scenery as evidenced by the photos she recently posted to her Instagram. The writer shared screenshots that included both cast and crew members like director and co-writer Taika Waititi and star Tessa Thompson. Check them out in the post below:
One would probably imagine a Marvel set to be a fun environment, and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s snapshots only add credibility to that theory. The cast and crew appear to be getting a nice bit of downtime, when they’re not working away on one of the most anticipated films of 2022, of course.
Although many of these shots appear to have been taken outside work, it wouldn’t be difficult to think that Taika Waititi has established a somewhat easygoing vibe on his set. This seemed to be pretty clear when Chris Hemsworth posted a photo of Waititi during a “script meeting.” The Oscar-winning director is certainly one of the most unique personalities working in the film industry right now, and this could be one of his key work methods.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson isn’t the only Thor: Love and Thunder star to be taking advantage of Australia’s beauty while working on the movie. Natalie Portman, who got ripped to reprise her role as Jane Foster, has also been doing a bit of sightseeing with her husband.
Chris Hemsworth, who actually lives in Byron Bay, Australia with wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, is also enjoying the perks of working on a film locally. During the production, he’s attended sporting events and has even taken in the scenery with fellow Thor: Love and Thunder star Russell Crowe.
It’s great to see the cast and crew of Thor: Love and Thunder are enjoying their time in the Land Down Under. The photos we’re seeing from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and others represent the joy they have about working on the movie, but they also display the true kinship these collaborators feel with one another.
Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.