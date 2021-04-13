Black Panther Fans Launch Petition For Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa To Be Recast

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe contains a ton of characters, but a few stand out as fan favorites. Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa/Black Panther was certainly one of those, immediately capturing the attention of fans in Captain America: Civil War, before starring in Ryan Coogler's acclaimed solo flick. Boseman's death last summer was heartbreaking for friends and fans alike, and now some moviegoers have launched a petition for T'Challa to be recast.