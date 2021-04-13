Marvel’s Sebastian Stan Shared His Butt On Instagram, And Fans Went Wild

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Actor Sebastian Stan has had a celebrated career, working in pedigree projects in addition to his tenure as James "Bucky" Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of his most recent credits is American-British-Greek drama Monday, which he stars in opposite Denise Gough. And while all eyes are on the weekly episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Stan recently went viral for showing his butt off on social media. And the fans truly can't get enough.