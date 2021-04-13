Marvel’s Sebastian Stan Shared His Butt On Instagram, And Fans Went Wild

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Actor Sebastian Stan has had a celebrated career, working in pedigree projects in addition to his tenure as James "Bucky" Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of his most recent credits is American-British-Greek drama Monday, which he stars in opposite Denise Gough. And while all eyes are on the weekly episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Stan recently went viral for showing his butt off on social media. And the fans truly can't get enough.
The online thirst for Sebastian Stan is not a new occurrence, as social media is already full of fan cams and drooling emojis over the 38 year-old actor. He might be aware of the public's adoration for him, which is exactly why he shared a photo of his butt on the gram, while also trying to promote Monday. Check out the post in question below.
The Winter Soldier is known for packing heat, but it looks like he's also packing cakes. While it's not exactly America's ass, Sebastian Stan showing off the goods quickly broke the internet, and the fan responses were pretty hilarious.
Sebastian Stan showed the world is butt on his personal Instagram page, sharing his backside with whopping 6.3 million followers. The image then made it way to various other social media outlets, becoming fodder for memes and funny reactions on Twitter. One fan posted about the unexpected surprise of suddenly seeing Stan's glutes on her timeline, sharing:
Same, though. Marvel actors aren't known for baring it all, but clearly Sebastian Stan is comfortable with his body. Besides it's not like he's going full frontal while trying to promote his movie Monday. Still, Stan isn't known for sharing nudes on his social media. At least, until now.
The surprise of Sebastian Stan's tuchus making it on to the Twittersphere was shared by a number of other Marvel fans. One took a photo of Stan himself to illustrate that shock, with the actor drinking from an Infinity Gauntlet mug. The funny post can be seen below.
Overall, Sebastian Stan seems like he's got a great sense of humor, and doesn't take himself too seriously. The I, Tonya actor previously joked about how Gwyneth Paltrow can't remember him, and what it's really like working in the MCU. This latest booty shot further shows how Stan is willing to poke fun at himself, as long as it gets more eyes on his recent movie. One fan posted about how delightful the actor is on social media, saying:
Now that Sebastian Stan has left so little to imagination, smart money says the image of his butt will continue going around the internet for the foreseeable future. As The Falcon and The Winter Soldier continues on there will be more eyes on Stan than ever, with fans new and old treated to a glimpse of his rear-end. And some folks are going so far as to save the image, and perhaps put it on their phone or computer wallpaper.
Sebastian Stan likely wanted to make a splash with this latest Instagram post, and that he certainly did. We'll just have to see if the public follows through and checks out his movie Monday. The drama is expected arrive on demand and theaters this weekend, to Stan is putting out all the stops to publicize.
Of course, Sebastian Stan will be competing with himself for streaming viewership this weekend, as this Friday will also see the Episode 5 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier hit Disney+. The season is really heating up, and fans can't wait see what comes next for Stan's signature character. But hopefully fans will be able to watch both of his projects, especially if his butt photo has anything to do with it.
Monday will be available April 16th in theaters and on demand, and the next MCU movie is Black Widow on July 9th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.