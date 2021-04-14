news

James Bond Actress Naomie Harris Is Calling For New Sex On Movie Set Guidelines

Naomie Harris wearing a blue jacket in Spectre.

In her professional life, Naomie Harris has shined with roles in films such as 28 Days Later and the first two sequels to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. But, of course, one of her latest claims to fame is the fact that she’s the modern face of Moneypenny in the Daniel Craig era of the James Bond film series. But a noble real life cause is the latest thing to be keeping Harris busy, as she’s part of a coalition that’s been calling for new guidelines pertaining to sex scenes on movie sets.

Naomie Harris is one of several talent ambassadors for Time’s Up UK that have given their personal stamp of approval to the organization’s five new sets of crucial guidelines. Designed to “cover specific circumstances where people have historically been preyed upon,” these new rules of the road were devised by both the US and UK halves of Time’s Up, with the unified purpose of combating and preventing workplace harassment. In response to those guidelines, Harris made the following statement:

I absolutely welcome these guides, which have been created by my sisters at TIME’S UP. They demonstrate that no matter your situation, you have options. These guides help arm people with the resources and information needed to determine the best path forward.

These new guidelines from Time’s Up cover everything from the audition process to reporting incidents that may have occurred on the set. In an era where the evolution of simulating sex on screen has created new resources, as well as professional responsibilities such as “Intimacy Coordinators,” this is a diligent move to make. With more comprehensive guidelines of conduct and reporting, all involved in a major production are gradually being better protected from the future potential of misconduct that has been more widely reported in recent years.

Naomie Harris isn’t the only actor to lend her support to Time’s Up UK’s new guidelines, as His Dark Materials star Ruth Wilson has also come out in favor of these efforts. In the past, Ms. Wilson had previously spoken out on her own set of issues that eventually led to her departure from the Showtime drama The Affair, which makes her part in this campaign mean even more when it comes to the matter at hand. The workplace is evolving in showbusiness, and this new round of information, used properly, should mean an even better working experience for actors all over.

Of course, this is just the beginning, as actors like Naomie Harris and Ruth Wilson, as well as the rest of their Time’s Up UK collaborators, are just beginning to inspire much needed change in the entertainment industry. Issuing guidelines is a starting point for actions and conversations that will need to happen on every level in order to make these rules truly mean something. Hopefully these new suggestions will lead to firm actions towards better filmmaking practices that lead to, as Harris herself put it, the best path forward.

Up Next

Why One Bridgerton Star Likes Having Intimacy Coordinators For The Show’s Steamy Sex Scenes
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Forget Daniel Craig And Chris Evans, Fan Reimagines World Where Paddington Is In Casino Royale And The Avengers news 2w Forget Daniel Craig And Chris Evans, Fan Reimagines World Where Paddington Is In Casino Royale And The Avengers Mike Reyes
Daniel Craig’s Infamous Naked Casino Royale Scene Could Have Been Even More Brutal For James Bond news 2w Daniel Craig’s Infamous Naked Casino Royale Scene Could Have Been Even More Brutal For James Bond Mike Reyes
No Time To Die Director Is Making A Comic Book Movie Next news 3w No Time To Die Director Is Making A Comic Book Movie Next Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
Herself Jan 8, 2021 Herself Rating TBD
Morbius Jan 21, 2022 Morbius Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Jun 16, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
John Boyega: What To Watch If You Like The Star Wars Actor TBD John Boyega: What To Watch If You Like The Star Wars Actor Rating TBD
Upcoming Daveed Diggs Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Hamilton Star TBD Upcoming Daveed Diggs Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Hamilton Star Rating TBD
New Amsterdam Said Goodbye To A Key Character, But Is It For Good? TBD New Amsterdam Said Goodbye To A Key Character, But Is It For Good? Rating TBD
How Big Sky Should Handle Ronald After The Spring Premiere Cliffhangers TBD How Big Sky Should Handle Ronald After The Spring Premiere Cliffhangers Rating TBD
90 Day Fiance's Stephanie Davison Claims Entire Storyline With Ryan Was Faked TBD 90 Day Fiance's Stephanie Davison Claims Entire Storyline With Ryan Was Faked Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information