Aquaman 2 Is Bringing In Another Game Of Thrones Alum To Join Jason Momoa

Before he joined the DC Extended Universe to play Aquaman, among the things Jason Momoa was well-known for was playing Khal Drago in Game of Thrones Season 1 and briefly in Season 2. Well, he’ll soon be joined by another alum of the hit HBO series, as it’s been announced that Pilou Asbaek is delving into the Aquaman 2 waters.
Pilou Asbaek, who played Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, is currently in negotiations to join Aquaman 2. Deadline did not provide any details about his role, but assuming a deal is finalized, he would be the first new face to be added to the DCEU sequel. Along with Jason Momoa obviously reprising the title hero, a.k.a. Arthur Curry, Amber Heard and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are confirmed to return as Mera and Black Manta, respectively.
Although Khal Drogo and Euron Greyjoy’s paths never crossed on Game of Thrones, both were integral players on the series in their own ways. In Euron’s case, he appeared in nine episodes across Seasons 6, 7 and 8, having taken control of the Salt Throne and allied himself with Cersei Lannister against Daenerys Targaryen, whose supporters included his siblings Theon and Yara. No spoilers here for what ultimately happens to Euron in Game of Thrones, but it’d be amusing if in Aquaman 2, Pilou Asbaek also played some kind of seafarer, assuming his character is a human, not Atlantean.
Besides Game of Thrones, Pilou Asbaek’s notable credits include Ghost in the Shell, Overlord and Run Sweetheart Run, and he most recently appeared the Netflix movie Outside the Wire. He’ll next be seen in the Sylvester Stallone-led Samaritan, so if Asbaek does indeed join Aquaman 2, he’ll already have a little superhero movie experience under his belt. Whoever Asbaek ends up playing, hopefully this individual will be integral to the story as opposed to only appear for a few minutes.
