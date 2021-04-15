Aquaman 2 Is Bringing In Another Game Of Thrones Alum To Join Jason Momoa

Although Khal Drogo and Euron Greyjoy’s paths never crossed on Game of Thrones, both were integral players on the series in their own ways. In Euron’s case, he appeared in nine episodes across Seasons 6, 7 and 8, having taken control of the Salt Throne and allied himself with Cersei Lannister against Daenerys Targaryen, whose supporters included his siblings Theon and Yara. No spoilers here for what ultimately happens to Euron in Game of Thrones, but it’d be amusing if in Aquaman 2, Pilou Asbaek also played some kind of seafarer, assuming his character is a human, not Atlantean.