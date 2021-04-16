Someone Remade Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Trailer As A Stylish Cartoon, And Wow

Had things gone according to Warner Bros’ and DC’s original plan, we’d only be a little over two months away from The Batman’s release, as it was once slated for June 25, 2021. Unfortunately, like so many movies, The Batman was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in production being paused for about half a year. As a result, the movie was first pushed back to October 1, 2021, and then it was pushed again to its current March 4, 2022 slot. Even now, there’s no guarantee that The Batman won’t be delayed again, but at least principal photography finally wrapped up last month.