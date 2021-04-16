Arlo The Alligator Boy Reviews Have Dropped, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Animated Netflix Movie

Don’t you love it when there’s new streaming content to enjoy from your couch? The new animated adventure musical film Arlo the Alligator Boy is available on Netflix now.

In the new animated movie, a young humanoid alligator travels to the big city in hopes of reuniting with his father, meeting a colorful cast of characters along the way. Ryan Crego makes his directorial debut with Arlo the Alligator Boy, and it also has a stacked cast. Former American Idol contestant Michael J. Woodard makes his acting debut as Arlo, and Mary Lambert, Flea, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, and Jonathan Van Ness also star. The movie will be followed by a 20-episode TV series on Netflix titled I Heart Arlo, also premiering this year. Critics have begun sharing their thoughts about the animated musical film, so check out what they’re saying.