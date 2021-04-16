Will Marvel’s Black Panther 2 Move Filming Locations? Ryan Coogler Gives Honest Answer

For those who are unfamiliar about Senate Bill 202, it’s introduced a host of new voter restrictions in Georgia, including voter ID being required for absentee ballots, limiting the number of ballot drop boxes and prohibiting food and water from being given to voters waiting line, among other things. Logan director James Mangold and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill are among the high-profile individuals in the entertainment industry who have declared that they won’t work in Georgia anymore, and Will Smith’s upcoming movie Emancipation has already pulled production out of the state. While Ryan Coogler will not join them in this boycott, he made it abundantly clear in his essay that he opposes “all attempts, explicit and otherwise, to shrink the electorate and reduce access to the ballot.”