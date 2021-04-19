Mad Max: Fury Road Spinoff Furiosa Starring Chris Hemsworth Looks Like It’s Gonna Be Huge

As for the Furiosa-led prequel, George Miller is currently wrapping on his movie Three Thousand Years of Longing, and afterwards will gets started with preparations on the highly-anticipated film. Though it's worth noting filming is not expected to happen until next year, at least it seems as if the ball has finally gotten rolling on the already-announced project. While we wait, you can see what movies are coming down the pipeline this year with our full new movie release schedule.