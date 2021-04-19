Vin Diesel Is Starring In A Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Movie, And That Sounds About Right

Naturally it can be expected that the majority of Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em’s action will revolve around giant robots pummeling each other, but it remains to be seen if in this cinematic world, the humans are directly operating them (either from afar or within the robots themselves), or if these robots will have some degree of self-autonomy. In any case, I’m sure there will be a few opportunities for Vin Diesel’s character to throw at least a few punches on his own. What I’m most curious about now is who will play the character that’s operating the robot Diesel’s own robot will face off against as its chief opponent.