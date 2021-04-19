After Shang-Chi’s Trailer Dropped, Marvel Fans Can’t Stop Poking Fun At Iron Fist

After months of waiting, the first trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is upon us, and it does not disappoint. The footage shows off the might of the titular hero and the beauty of his corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An element of the trailer that’s most impressive is the depiction of Shang-Chi’s martial arts skills, which have earned him the title of “The Master of Kung Fu.” The Marvel Universe does have another martial artist in the form of Danny Rand/Iron Fist but, after the release of this new trailer, fans can’t help but poke fun at the character.