After Shang-Chi’s Trailer Dropped, Marvel Fans Can’t Stop Poking Fun At Iron Fist

After months of waiting, the first trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is upon us, and it does not disappoint. The footage shows off the might of the titular hero and the beauty of his corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An element of the trailer that’s most impressive is the depiction of Shang-Chi’s martial arts skills, which have earned him the title of “The Master of Kung Fu.” The Marvel Universe does have another martial artist in the form of Danny Rand/Iron Fist but, after the release of this new trailer, fans can’t help but poke fun at the character.
Iron Fist made his live-action debut in his own eponymous Netflix series in 2017, which received mostly negative reactions from critics and fans alike. The show ran for two seasons before it was cancelled in 2018. Like its fellow Marvel-Netflix shows, Iron Fist was made on a relatively low budget, which is pretty evident when watching it. However, after seeing the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, some fans on Twitter are feeling a way about the budget discrepancy:
To be fair, while both are Marvel properties, comparing the budgets of both Iron Fist and Shang-Chi isn’t quite fair. The latter is a major motion picture made by Marvel Studios after all. Still, it’s hard not to notice the vast differences in the quality of the fight choreography and set pieces. As a result, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has made a massive impression in a short period of time. This was perfectly encapsulated in another tweet:
One of the most criticized elements of Iron Fist was the depiction of Danny Rand, who was played by Finn Jones. While his comic book counterpart was a bit more relaxed, this iteration was arguably more on edge and a bit impulsive in his decision making. With this, some fans couldn’t help but imagine the character’s reaction to the Shang-Chi footage:
The post is hilariously cruel but done in good fun. Don’t let these messages fool you, Iron Fist has plenty of fans, and these responses mostly stem from the fact that fans want to see the character done justice. As a matter of fact, some fans are now hoping that Rand will make a return and team up with Shang-Chi in a future project:
While the idea of such a team-up is cool, it remains to be seen whether or not that iteration of Iron Fist will make a comeback. Marvel Studios reportedly has the ability to use Rand and his fellow Defenders now. However, it remains to be seen if the company will officially integrate the street-level heroes into the MCU proper. Some are optimistic though, especially after reports began to suggest that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil could return in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
What lies ahead for Danny Rand in the MCU remains to be seen, but fans can rest assured knowing that after several delays, they will get to see Shang-Chi in all of his glory when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3. And ahead of the film, let us know in the poll below if you’d like to see a Shang-Chi/Iron Fist team-up!