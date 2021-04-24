DC's Polka-Dot Man: 5 Things To Know About The Suicide Squad Member From The Comics

Polka-Dot Man Is A Batman Villain Introduced By Another Name

Before he came to be known as Polka-Dot Man, Detective Comics #300 introduced him (fairly accurately) as “the bizarre” Mister Polka-Dot in February 1962. The alter ego of Abner Krill was the collective brainchild of artist Sheldon Moldoff and writer and Batman-co-creator Bill Finger, which is fitting since his debut also depicted his first encounter with the Dark Knight and Robin.

As we have already established quite well, Polka-Dot Man is one of several “unusual” villains (putting it lightly) to emerge in the Silver Age of DC Comics, and especially in Batman’s rogues gallery, with a ridiculous quirk or gimmick that has them as the butt of many jokes ever since. However, those who mock him must not realize the fascinatingly wide range of his abilities and just how dangerous of a supervillain he can be.