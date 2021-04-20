The Advice Seth Rogen Gave Jonah Hill When He Was Offered A Role In A Transformers Movie

Seth Rogen has had a career that many in Hollywood would envy. While the 39-year-old star is still a sought-after comedic actor and writer, he’s also become a pretty powerful producer in his own right. These years of experience have helped him gain quite a bit of confidence when it comes to choosing projects, and it seems he also doesn’t mind dispensing a bit of advice to his colleagues. Rogen recently revealed the advice he once gave Jonah Hill after the actor was approached about joining a Transformers film.