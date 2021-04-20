The Advice Seth Rogen Gave Jonah Hill When He Was Offered A Role In A Transformers Movie

Seth Rogen has had a career that many in Hollywood would envy. While the 39-year-old star is still a sought-after comedic actor and writer, he’s also become a pretty powerful producer in his own right. These years of experience have helped him gain quite a bit of confidence when it comes to choosing projects, and it seems he also doesn’t mind dispensing a bit of advice to his colleagues. Rogen recently revealed the advice he once gave Jonah Hill after the actor was approached about joining a Transformers film.
Years ago, Jonah Hill was being courted for a role in 2009’s Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which would have paired him with the likes of Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox. Hill would ultimately turn down the role, with the reported reason being that the character was said to be a “chubby sidekick” who was also named Jonah.
Seth Rogen recently recalled speaking with his friend and colleague after he was approached about the role. Based on Rogen’s comments to The New York Times, it would appear that he gave Hill some pretty honest advice:
I can see if Steven Spielberg’s calling you, asking you to do something, how that’s hard to turn down. ... You want to make a movie about fightin’ robots? Make your own movie about fightin’ robots. You can do that. That’s on the table now.
Even though Jonah Hill was reportedly approached by director Michael Bay, it should be mentioned that Steve Spielberg has actually been credited as an executive producer on the Transformers film. Nevertheless, Seth Rogen’s advice shouldn’t be discounted, and one would imagine that Hill likely appreciated the guidance. It’s interesting to wonder just how much Hill considered those words when deciding not to join the film.
Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill are a lot alike, even to the point where the public have joked about it. Both come from similar backgrounds and have some of the same comedic sensibilities. Early in their careers, both were also cast in roles that could easily fall under that “chubby sidekick” classification. Thankfully, both have been able to move past being typecast.
While Seth Rogen has found plenty of success in different respects, so too has Jonah Hill, who has managed to land a variety of roles in features. His efforts have even gained him two Academy Awards nominations for Best Supporting Actor. Aside from producing, the actor is also starting to venture into the world of directing, having made his debut with 2018’s Mid90s.
Needless to say, both Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill are doing alright, as the two find themselves in prime positions in which they can choose the projects they like. While a Transformers movie wouldn’t be the worst thing to have on one’s resume, it’s always nice to have options, right?