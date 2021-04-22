The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Trailer Shows Another Horrifying Warren Case

Like all of the other films on Warner Bros.' theatrical film slate in 2021, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be getting a simultaneous premiere on the big screen and on HBO Max – but personally speaking, I'm really hoping that this is a film that people will be able to experience in a mostly filled auditorium, as there's nothing like watching a great scary movie with a crowd. Especially when it's got a waterbed scare that looks absolutely frightening to behold! We'll just have to wait and see what our options are when the film is released on June 4. To see what else is coming up on the release schedule, be sure to check out our 2021 Release Calendar feature.