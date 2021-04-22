Russell Crowe's Thor: Love And Thunder Character Has Been Revealed And Wow

Filming has been underway for Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder over in Australia since early 2021. As shooting rages on, we’ve continued to see the Marvel film grow its cast list between sightings of Guardians of the Galaxy to the return of Matt Damon and Jeff Goldblum. Now we’ve heard straight from Gladiator Oscar-winner Russell Crowe that he too is in on the Thor 4 party.
While speaking on Australian radio show Joy Breakfast with The Murphys, Russell Crowe revealed that he has been portraying the role of Zeus on the Thor: Love and Thunder set. What?? Exactly. Here’s what he said:
I’m going to get on my bicycle. I’m going to ride up to Disney Fox Studios and around about 9:15, I shall be Zeus! It’s for Thor. It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about, and I’m going to enjoy it.
Whoa… what a reveal! During the radio interview, Russell Crowe seemed to nonchalantly confirm that the rest of his day would consist of taking his bicycle over to the Disney lot to play the all-powerful Olympian. Well, now we know I guess! As he shared, he’s almost done with his work on the movie and was excited to savor his last time on the Marvel set.
More to come...