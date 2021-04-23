news

Outlander's Sam Heughan Shares Deepfake Of Himself As 007 And, Wow, Does He Remind Me Of Roger Moore's James Bond

Sam Heughan sneaking around with a gun in The Spy Who Dumped Me.
Sam Heughan is riding high right now, both as a star of Starz’s hit romantic drama Outlander and as a contender for James Bond's tuxedo once Daniel Craig vacates the role. Another fan poll on the internet has given the man an edge over the competition, as Heughan has been named by some as the best man for the job. But while Sam Heughan’s call for a Scottish 007 brings back memories of Sean Connery, he shared a deep fake video that’s giving me some serious Roger Moore vibes.

Thanks to said fan poll putting Sam Heughan at the top of the James Bond crop, the actor shared a very special Twitter message to those who gave him the win. Now, creating a deep fake is simple enough, as we’ve seen the likes of Harrison Ford dropped into the realm of 007 adventure. But even the younger Ford’s uncanny resemblance to Daniel Craig is outdone by how amazing Heughan’s features blend with those of Sir Roger’s sterling good looks:

Using footage solely from 1977’s Roger Moore caper The Spy Who Loved Me, Sam Heughan’s Reface app skills put him firmly in the action of this classic Bond picture. Skiing, shooting and fighting the good fight alongside Barbara Bach’s formidable Major Anya Amasova, it’s all lethal with Heughan standing in through the magic of technology. Honestly, this is probably one of the better deep fakes I’ve seen, especially when it comes to James Bond.

If I had to single out one common feature that best ties together Sam Heughan and Roger Moore’s appearances, it’d have to be the eyes. The piercing quality, as well as the general look of both men’s eyes, are pretty comparable when you look at them side by side. But even the general bone structure of both men lines up rather nicely, as you’ll see in the photo comparing the deep fake to an unaltered moment from The Spy Who Loved Me:

Roger Moore and Sam Heughan, side by side, in The Spy Who Loved Me.

What’s even funnier about this round of James Bond kismet is the fact that Sam Heughan just happened to star in a film named The Spy Who Dumped Me. It’s a small coincidence, but in the wake of all the other aspects mentioned above, it’s a good case for casting Heughan as Daniel Craig’s successor. This is especially the case given that there are some fans who want more of Roger Moore’s comic energy injected into the future of the 007 franchise.

As we’re nowhere near the point where a new James Bond will be cast, fans hoping for a Sam Heughan announcement are going to have to wait some time. With No Time To Die closing out the Daniel Craig era of 007 on October 8, James Bond will probably return with a new face at some point after that film’s home video release. Still, it’s good to know that fans and actors alike are keeping the British end up and stoking the fires that will eventually see a new Bond take the stage.

