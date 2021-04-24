Marvel’s Karen Gillan Just Wrapped Her New Netflix Movie With A Dance Party And It's Delightful

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made things challenging for many of us, in one way or another. When it comes to those working in Hollywood, it’s been more challenging to film projects of any kind, as many have had production starts and stops due to the pandemic. So it’s quite the accomplishment when something actually manages to complete filming, and this was a milestone Marvel’s Karen Gillan was recently able to experience. The actress recently wrapped on her new film and celebrated with a delightful dance party!
Earlier this year, Karen Gillan began filming Judd Apatow’s The Bubble, and her recent Instagram post confirms that the film has now wrapped. In the post, she thanked Judd Apatow and expressed her appreciation and gratitude for having been able to make a film in the midst of a pandemic. And her aforementioned dance party video, which occurred in the makeup trailer, is enough to make you get up and dance! Check out the post down below:
Karen Gillan and the crew certainly found a great way to celebrate the end of filming on The Bubble, and they also chose the perfect song. The Spice Girls’ “Stop” has more than enough energy to get anyone hyped!
Directed, co-written and produced by comedy guru Judd Apatow, The Bubble centers on a group of actors who must remain in a quarantine bubble at a hotel while shooting a film during the COVID-19 pandemic. Needless to say, the upcoming comedy is quite timely and is sure to play on the new normal that’s been created by the pandemic.
Judd Apatow has also assembled an all-star cast to join Karen Gillan in the film. The Bubble also features Pedro Pascal, Keegan Michael-Key, Leslie Mann, Fred Armisen and Borat 2 breakout Maria Bakalova. With a cast filled with formidable comedic talent, Apatow’s latest should generate more than its fair share of laughs.
Other than The Bubble, Karen Gillan has had her hands full with a few other high-profile projects during the pandemic. Last year, she worked on the upcoming sci-fi epic, Dual, which paired her with Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul. Very little has been revealed from the film but, based on Paul’s behind-the-scenes photo, it looks like audiences are in for an intense ride. Earlier this year, Gillan also travelled to Australia to reprise her fan-favorite role as Nebula for Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, where she was joined by a number of her Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars.
Karen Gillan definitely appears to have had a lot of fun with her experience on The Bubble, and you can’t help but feel happy for her and the rest of the cast and crew for finishing the shoot. Plus, as Gillan alludes to in her post, it shouldn’t be too long before we actually get to see the product of all their hard work.
As of this writing, a release date has not been announced for The Bubble, but it is set to be released on Netflix.